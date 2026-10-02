An Unsettled Start Our First October Weekend

We're getting a round of rain, something we absolutely need with the growing drought, but the timing is terrible. Expect widespread showers and occasional storms Friday with a decent shot of rain, anywhere from a few tenths to over and inch. With extensive cloud cover and a cold front switching the wind to the northwest in the afternoon, highs will fall to the upper 70s. Even cooler air filters in Saturday with lingering clouds, isolated showers and highs around 70°. Sunday may be the pick day of the weekend with partly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 70s. If you're heading out to Keeneland for the fall meet or just out and about, the later in the weekend you go the drier it will be.