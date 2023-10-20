An Unsettled Start to the Weekend

The weekend starts with scattered showers and t-showers as a cold front slowly drifts east. With extensive cloud cover and rain highs will be held to the upper 50s to low 60s, a dreary day for sure but some much needed precipitation. The rest of the weekend looks much better. Saturday will end up partly to mostly sunny with highs near 70°. A dry cold front will pass later in the day and help drop Sunday's high closer to 60° but we'll hang on to the sunshine and dry conditions. Next week remains dry but is trending much warmer with multiple days topping out well into the 70s toward midweek.
Posted at 3:41 AM, Oct 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-20 03:41:02-04
