An Unsettled Start to the Weekend

The weekend starts with scattered showers and t-showers as a cold front slowly drifts east. With extensive cloud cover and rain highs will be held to the upper 50s to low 60s, a dreary day for sure but some much needed precipitation. The rest of the weekend looks much better. Saturday will end up partly to mostly sunny with highs near 70°. A dry cold front will pass later in the day and help drop Sunday's high closer to 60° but we'll hang on to the sunshine and dry conditions. Next week remains dry but is trending much warmer with multiple days topping out well into the 70s toward midweek.

