Another Arctic Blast Inbound Tuesday

Another Arctic front tracks through Tuesday ushering in more bone-chilling air. We'll also see partly to mostly cloudy skies with a few afternoon snow showers possible, but moisture is extremely limited. Highs will range from the upper 20s in the Bluegrass to the mid to upper 30s southeast. Clouds clear and overnight lows plummet to near zero, the coldest of the season so far. This is frigid, pipe bursting cold so take the necessary precautions to protect your property and make sure outdoor animals are taken care of. We'll struggle to reach the mid 20s Wednesday, even with plenty of sunshine. A brief weekend warm up is still in the works with highs in the 40s and rain showers Saturday and another wave of Arctic air early next week.