Another Beautiful Day

Here comes another beautiful September day, mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s Tuesday. As high pressure slides east, we'll slowly warm into the low to mid 80s later this week but hold onto the sunshine and stay dry. Fall begins this weekend still feeling a bit summery with highs in the low 80s. Our next chance for rain fires up early next week.
Posted at 3:58 AM, Sep 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-19 03:58:37-04
