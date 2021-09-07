Another Beautiful Day Tuesday

Tuesday will end up mostly sunny and spectacular with highs right around average, in the low to mid 80s. A cold front will sweep across the Commonwealth midweek, watch for scattered showers and a few thundershowers that will gradually drop southeast along the boundary through the day. After that, high pressure ridges in from out west and we're set for a beautiful run of days to finish up the week. Plenty of sunshine, low humidity and highs in the mid to upper 70s Thursday and Friday. We'll edge back into the 80s this weekend and push the next rain chance off until early next week.