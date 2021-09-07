Watch
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Another Beautiful Day Tuesday

But A Few Midweek Showers and Storms Inbound
items.[0].image.alt
weather
2.jpg
1.jpg
3.jpg
Posted at 3:52 AM, Sep 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-07 03:52:00-04

Tuesday will end up mostly sunny and spectacular with highs right around average, in the low to mid 80s. A cold front will sweep across the Commonwealth midweek, watch for scattered showers and a few thundershowers that will gradually drop southeast along the boundary through the day. After that, high pressure ridges in from out west and we're set for a beautiful run of days to finish up the week. Plenty of sunshine, low humidity and highs in the mid to upper 70s Thursday and Friday. We'll edge back into the 80s this weekend and push the next rain chance off until early next week.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Give a Child a Book

Give A Child A Book