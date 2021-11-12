Another Big Chill this Weekend

Veterans Day was a day of meteorological transition. The cold front that brought Thursday's gusty showers is out of here and now the big chill descends for the weekend. Highs will drop to the mid to upper 50s Friday, we'll see some sunshine early on but watch for increasing afternoon clouds, a strong SW/W wind and scattered rain showers Friday evening and overnight. We may even mix a few snow showers in at the higher elevations of our southeastern mountain counties early Saturday morning. Saturday looks partly sunny and quiet but even chiller with highs barely into the 40s. We'll cap off the weekend with scattered rain showers Sunday and highs in the upper 40s. A few snow showers may mix in Sunday evening and overnight.