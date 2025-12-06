Another cold and dreary afternoon

Happy Saturday! Our string of cold days continues, with temperatures struggling to reach the upper 30s and lower 40s. We will spend the afternoon under a mostly cloudy sky, with maybe a pocket of sunshine for a few of us. For those heading to the Lexington Christmas parade, pack plenty of layers and hand warmers as temperatures will be in the lower 30s. Sunday will be slightly warmer but wetter as a front passes, bringing showers to the Commonwealth. On the back end of the system, a wintry mix and possible snow showers are possible during the Monday morning commute.