Another cold and windy evening

Our first taste of winter weather will pass as the evening continues, leaving us with a frigid Tuesday morning and wind chills in the teens. Our snow chances will continue to decrease past dinner time. Tonight, temperatures will fall to the lower 20s, with a hard freeze and wind chills in the teens. Some areas could see ice, especially bridges and elevated surfaces. The rest of Tuesday will be warmer, with highs in the 40s under a mostly clear sky. By the end of the workweek, we will be back in the 60s, just in time for Kentucky's final home game of the season on Saturday.