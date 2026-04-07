Another cold night before the 60s return

Happy Tuesday! Our string of cold nights continues, with overnight lows in the lower 30s and patchy frost possible. Eastern Kentucky is under a frost advisory, and some counties are under a freeze warning for the overnight hours. Make sure to bring in any plants that may be affected by the frost inside tonight. Wednesday will be a warmer day as high pressure moves overhead. Winds will shift to the south as highs rise to the upper 60s. The end of the weekend follows suit with highs in the mid-70s. Rain chances will be minimal through the weekend, with our next chances potentially arriving next week.