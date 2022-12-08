Another Day...Another Day With Rain

Another damp and dreary night with areas of fog. It'll also have a cooler and raw feel with lows in the mid 40s.

A soaking and steady rain returns tomorrow for most of the day along with a cooler afternoon. As a warm front bubbles up north toward us, we could see some downpours in the afternoon along with a few rumbles of thunder. The rainfall numbers won't be huge, generally in the quarter to half inch category. Temperatures will still stay cool as most of the warm air remains aloft, so we'll only see highs in the 50s.

We do start drying out this weekend, but it will also be cooler, and it's also temporary. A strong cold front will bring rain and storms by the middle of next week.