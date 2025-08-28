Another Spectacular Yet Dry Day

We're in for another unseasonably cool but spectacular day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s Thursday. A cold front tracks south Friday, briefly bumping up cloud cover and sparking isolated afternoon showers. The main impact will be a reinforcing shot of cool air with highs in the low 80s Friday, back to the upper 70s Saturday. It'll be a sunny and dry day for the Cats out at Kroger Field. Take the sunscreen if you're tailgating or attending the game! After wrapping up one of our driest Augusts on record over the weekend there is a chance for rain toward the middle of next week.