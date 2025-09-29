Another day in the 80s

Our string of summer-like days continues, with highs reaching the mid-80s on Monday afternoon under a mostly clear sky. This evening, our temperatures are expected to fall to the upper 50s. The rest of the work week will see a gradual decline to the lower 80s and upper 70s. Overnight lows will also fall to more seasonal values by the end of the week.
Posted
and last updated
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.