Another day in the 80s

Minimal rain chances through the week
Sunrise weather
Our string of summer-like days continues, with highs reaching the mid-80s on Monday afternoon under a mostly clear sky. This evening, our temperatures are expected to fall to the upper 50s. The rest of the work week will see a gradual decline to the lower 80s and upper 70s. Overnight lows will also fall to more seasonal values by the end of the week.

