Another Day Means Another Great Day

Max Track
Posted at 6:24 PM, Aug 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-24 18:24:42-04

We're looking at yet another terrific day as our weather has been behaving more like September with the sunshine, warm days, and low humidity. Tomorrow will begin a subtle transition as we keep the sunshine, but we add a bit more to the thermometer and tad more humidity, but still not what is considered muggy. Highs are heading to the upper 80s tomorrow and a few folks could flirt with 90.

A dying front arrives on Friday and will bring a decent chance of showers and thunderstorms. It will also get more humid to go with the thunderstorms. The weekend features an isolated storm chance Saturday and just a hot day on Sunday with both days having the potential to get to that 90 degree mark.

