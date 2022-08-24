Another Day Means Another Great Day

We're looking at yet another terrific day as our weather has been behaving more like September with the sunshine, warm days, and low humidity. Tomorrow will begin a subtle transition as we keep the sunshine, but we add a bit more to the thermometer and tad more humidity, but still not what is considered muggy. Highs are heading to the upper 80s tomorrow and a few folks could flirt with 90.

A dying front arrives on Friday and will bring a decent chance of showers and thunderstorms. It will also get more humid to go with the thunderstorms. The weekend features an isolated storm chance Saturday and just a hot day on Sunday with both days having the potential to get to that 90 degree mark.