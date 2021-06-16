Another Day Of Comfort

We'll continue to enjoy some very comfortable air the next couple of days. In weather, we represent that comfort with the dewpoint. When the dew is lower than 60, the air comfortable because there is little moisture in it. We'll enjoy comfort tomorrow, but the Muggies are coming by Friday and the weekend. For tonight, the sky will be clear and with the dry air our lows dip down into the mid 50s. Tomorrow looks sunny and comfortable again with highs in the low 80s.