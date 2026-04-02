Another Day of Near Record Highs

The stalled front lifts north as a warm front Thursday, putting the Commonwealth firmly in the warm sector of this frontal system. That means we have another day of record challenging highs, soaring into the low to mid 80s. We'll see a minimal chance for a few showers and isolated t-showers, otherwise expect a gusty (SW 25-30 mph) and mostly to partly sunny skies. Friday will bring a slightly better chance for a few pm showers and t-showers with partly sunny skies and highs around 80°. Our best shot at widespread showers and storms fires up Saturday night as a cold front blows through. Watch for strong storms and heavy rain. Highs will crash from the upper 70s Saturday to the upper 50s Easter Sunday as we slowly dry out. We're much colder with a few mornings cold enough for a frost/freeze threat early next week.