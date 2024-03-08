Another Day With Rain

We've got more rain Friday night into Saturday. For many of us, we're looking at 1/2 to about 1 inch of rain.

A few thundershowers may also mix in with this later tonight and tomorrow, especially in the east.

Temperatures will remain warm overnight (by March standards) as we stay in the mid-50s.

An area of low pressure will pass through Kentucky on Saturday bringing more rain and thunder with it. However, as it starts to pull away, the rain will taper off Saturday afternoon. It will also turn very breezy and temperatures will begin to fall in the afternoon as colder air begins to pour in.

The good news is we'll begin to dry out after this rain and after a chilly Sunday, spring warmth returns with highs heading to the 60s to around 70. The next rain chance is looking to be late next week.