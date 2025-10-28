Our string of cloudy, dreary days will continue on Tuesday, with highs in the mid-50s and a chance of a few passing showers. This evening, rain chances will increase as Wednesday will be our wettest day of the week. By Thursday, we could pick up another inch. Showers will pass through on Thursday before we dry out on Halloween. Halloween will be a cooler day, and the evening will be very brisk, so be prepared to wear jackets under or over any costumes. By the weekend, we will be in the mid-50s.
Another dreary fall afternoon
Passing showers expected throughout the Commonwealth today
