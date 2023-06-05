Another Dry Day, But Rain On The Way

What's this?? Could we actually see much needed rain? It's looking like Wednesday will be our first chance of rain since a week ago Sunday. Our Futuretrack is showing a high likelihood of showers and thundershowers on Wednesday.

LEX 18

That rain we saw 8 days ago was also the only rain we've seen in the official rain bucket in Lexington in the last 16 days as it's gotten very dry with many places near or less than half of their normal rain in the last month. Overall, we're looking at 1/10 to 1/4 inch of rain Wednesday.

LEX 18

Before that, your Tuesday will be hazy, hot, but not humid in the mid 80s. The rain on Wednesday will help cool things off into the 70s for a couple of days before temperatures surge back into the 80s late this week.

LEX 18

We'll also have rain chances returning by the latter part of the weekend, so there's hope of ending, or at least denting, this dry spell.