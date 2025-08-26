Happy Tuesday! Our string of fall-like days will continue as highs will reach the mid-70s under a mostly clear sky. This evening, temperatures will drop to the upper 40s under a clear sky. Wednesday will be very similar to Tuesday with highs in the mid-70s. We do not see much change until the end of the workweek, when we can see maybe a couple of showers on Friday. The weekend will be perfect for the UK's home opener with highs in the lower 80s.
Another fall-like day for the Commonwealth
Highs to stay in the 70s until the end of the workweek
