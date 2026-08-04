Another Great Early August Day

We have one more excellent afternoon to enjoy before the weather turns unsettled. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 80s Tuesday. Low pressure across the deep south will throw just enough moisture our way to fire a few late day showers and storms across southeastern counties. We'll see a similar setup Wednesday with a few showers and storms grazing the Bluegrass too. Coverage will be spotty at best. We'll see a better chance at more widespread showers and storms Friday as a cold front approaches.