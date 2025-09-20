Another hot day before scattered showers and storms arrive

Happy Saturday! It will be another hot day across the Commonwealth as we enter our final day of near 90-degree weather. Highs will reach 90 under a mostly clear sky. If you have any chores you need to complete, today will be the day to do so, as rain chances will increase on Sunday and throughout the work week. Sunday will be slightly cooler than Saturday, but we will see scattered showers and storms through the afternoon hours. This will be the first of many days with rain chances. Each day of the work week will have some chance for scattered showers and storms. By the end of the work week, we could see some areas receiving multiple inches of rainfall. Our temperatures will also decrease back to the lower 80s and upper 70s.