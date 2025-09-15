Another hot work week as highs stay in the upper 80s

Our string of hot summer days will continue through the work week as the upper 80s are here to stay. This evening, our temperatures will drop to the 60s. Tuesday will be much of the same, as it will also be another hot and sunny day with highs in the upper 80s. Our pattern does not break until the end of the week, where we could see some much-needed showers and storms. Our best chance for rain will be Saturday into Sunday.