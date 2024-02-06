High pressure remains in control for a few more days and we're in for more spectacular but unseasonable February weather. Expect mostly sunny skies Tuesday and Wednesday with highs climbing from around 50° to the mid to upper 50s. We'll peak around 60° Thursday with partly sunny skies before rounds of showers start Friday and continue on and off through the weekend into early next week.
Another Keeper Tuesday
Warming Up through Thursday, Weekend Rain Likely
Posted at 3:42 AM, Feb 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-06 03:42:04-05
