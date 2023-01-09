Another Nice January Warm Up

Watch Now
Posted at 5:36 PM, Jan 09, 2023
For the most part, this is going to be a pretty mild January week. Starting tomorrow, highs will be heading back to 10 degrees and more above normal. By Thursday, temperatures will surge toward 60 before a little touch of winter weather comes around to finish the week as highs head back to about 10 below normal, in the 30s.

Rain chances will increase slowly on Wednesday, but Thursday is looking wet ahead of the cold front with rain and storms likely. By Thursday night and into Friday there may be just enough cold air around to produce some snow showers.

It's looking like that brush with winter may be brief.

