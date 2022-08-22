Another Quiet Weather Week For Us

After several days of temperatures staying at and below normal, we'll be shifting gears as we go through this week. After Tuesday, our highs will be staying at or above normal into next week. We even have a shot at 90 this weekend. The humidity will also be gradually increasing and in fact we'll be hitting the Muggies this weekend.

Rain chances will also remain pretty sparse for us as we head through this final full week of August. There will be some scattered storms around Friday as we transition to that more humid air mass. After that, it's just hit and miss storms next weekend.

