Another Round of Near Record Warmth

We're partly sunny, dry and very warm Monday with highs soaring to the mid to upper 70s. We'll do it again Tuesday with more sun, less clouds and strong south/southwest wind. Lexington's record high both days is in the upper 70s. The good news, we have a much needed round of rain inbound midweek and we should be able to push it past election day. Expect scattered showers and t-showers Wednesday with highs in the low 70s. More active weather with more seasonable highs in the 60s is looking likely this weekend.