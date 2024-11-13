Another Round of Rain

Another round of widespread, soaking rain is inbound Wednesday night into Thursday, just what we need for the ongoing drought but you'll need to watch it on the roads. Expect increasing clouds Wednesday with highs back in the 60s. A few showers will develop southwest this evening, but rain will overspread the Commonwealth overnight and continue as scattered showers Thursday. Rainfall totals will range from 1" to 2" with isolated higher amounts. Isolated rumbles of thunder are possible. We're back in the 50s Thursday and Friday but sunshine and highs in the 60s return this weekend.