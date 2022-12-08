Watch Now
Another Round of Rain Thursday

Drying Out Later this Weekend
Posted at 3:48 AM, Dec 08, 2022
Another round of widespread showers and isolated t-showers will soak the Commonwealth Thursday with highs in the low to mid 50s. Expect rainfall ranging from a few tenths to 0.5" with some areas slightly higher. A few showers will graze southern counties Friday but most will end up mostly cloudy and quiet with highs rising to the upper 50s. One last wave of showers passes Saturday before we finally dry out late in the weekend.

