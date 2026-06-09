Another round of showers and storms before we heat up

Keep those umbrellas handy as more showers and storms will pass through the Commonwealth tonight and Wednesday morning. Tonight will start dry with temperatures in the lower 70s before another round of showers and storms arrives early Wednesday morning. Flooding could be a concern as the ground is saturated from Tuesday's storms. By the afternoon, we will begin to dry out as highs quickly rise to the upper 80s, with feels-like temperatures in the upper 90s. Humidity will linger through the rest of the workweek, with Thursday our hottest day. Highs will be near 90 with heat index values close to 100. By the weekend, will see another round of showers and storms before temperatures stay in the mid-80s.