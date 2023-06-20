Another Round of Showers and Storms Tuesday

We are stuck in an unsettled rut, great news for a drought parched Commonwealth but terrible for getting outside and enjoying yourself. After a relatively quiet morning, watch for more scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon into the evening. Moderate to heavy rain will be possible and since some areas were soaked Monday, we'll have to watch for localized flooding. Low pressure stalls well to our south midweek and the summer solstice will see our lowest chance for rain. That low pushes north again Thursday ramping up our chance for more widespread showers and storms Thursday into Friday. Highs will stay below normal (in the 70s) through Friday with a brief lull in active weather and a jump back into the 80s this weekend.

