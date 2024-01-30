Another Round of Showers Tuesday

A fast-moving low will blow through the Commonwealth Tuesday bringing mostly cloudy skies and another round of rain. These showers will stay on the lighter side, enough to result in wet roads and potentially slick conditions late Tuesday morning into the afternoon. It will be cold enough (30s) to see a brief rain/snow mix across far northern counties at the onset of the precipitation. Expect highs in the low to mid 40s. Showers rapidly fade overnight but cloud cover lingers midweek. Wednesday will end up mostly cloudy with highs near normal, in the low 40s. High pressure builds in later this week, we'll finally see some sunshine and a few dry days with milder highs climbing into the 50s.

