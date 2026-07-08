Another round of storms for Thursday

Happy Wednesday! Our chances of showers and storms will continue into Thursday, with temperatures staying in the mid-80s. We will see a few more scattered showers and storms roll through the Commonwealth into Wednesday evening. There is a localized flood risk with these slow-moving storms. Some areas could see as much as two inches of rain fall in a short period of time. By sundown, these storms will slowly die out, leaving us with a quiet evening and temperatures in the upper 60s. Some of us might even see patchy fog early Thursday morning. Thursday will see another round of scattered showers and storms as a Flood Watch comes into effect by Thursday night. Some of Thursday's storms could bring strong wind gusts and ample lightning. Our flood chances will be higher Friday and into Saturday, when we could pick up a few more inches of rainfall. Stay weather aware and do not drive through flooded roadways. By Sunday, we begin to dry out as a quiet pattern moves in by the start of next week.