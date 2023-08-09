We're quiet midweek but it won't last long. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies Wednesday with showers and storms developing later in the evening and continuing overnight in multiple rounds. The most likely areas impacted by potentially strong to severe storms will stay across our southern counties early Thursday morning. Damaging wind, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes are possible, stay weather aware down south! We'll see more showers and storms Thursday (mainly in the morning) as low pressure tracks east. Summer heat builds this weekend with highs climbing from the mid 80s midweek to around 90° Saturday and Sunday.
More Storms Inbound
Strong to Severe Storms Possible Overnight Across Southern Counties
Posted at 4:02 AM, Aug 09, 2023
We're quiet midweek but it won't last long. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies Wednesday with showers and storms developing later in the evening and continuing overnight in multiple rounds. The most likely areas impacted by potentially strong to severe storms will stay across our southern counties early Thursday morning. Damaging wind, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes are possible, stay weather aware down south! We'll see more showers and storms Thursday (mainly in the morning) as low pressure tracks east. Summer heat builds this weekend with highs climbing from the mid 80s midweek to around 90° Saturday and Sunday.
