Another round of strong showers and storms Tuesday night

Another round of strong to severe storms will pass through the Commonwealth Tuesday evening along a cold front. Our greatest threats from these storms are strong winds and hail. The storms will arrive past 10 PM and last until the morning commute. Much-needed rainfall will follow, with temperatures cooling to the mid to upper 60s on Wednesday. We trend drier for the rest of the workweek and Derby weekend. Oaks day will be cooler with a chance for a spot shower and highs near 60. Derby day itself will be cooler with highs in the upper 50s.