Slightly below normal highs and unseasonably low humidity will team up for another spectacular afternoon Tuesday, get outside and enjoy it while you can! We'll end up mostly to partly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s. High pressure holds midweek with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 80s, pushing 90° south. We'll edge back into the 90s Thursday-Friday and with mugginess rising it will get a little stickier out there. A cold front drops south this weekend and briefly stalls out. That's bad news for weekend plans but good news for the deepening drought. We'll see rounds of showers and storms firing up Friday night, peaking Saturday but lingering Sunday and possibly into July 4th .