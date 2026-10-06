Another Spectacular Fall Day

High pressure continues to dominate Tuesday, and we're in for another sunny and spectacular October day. Expect near normal highs in the mid 70s with low humidity keeping it comfortable. The high slowly slides east and as the wind shifts, we'll start to warm up. Sunny and dry weather hangs on through the end of the work week but highs will climb to the low 80s and level off there into the weekend.
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