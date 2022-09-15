Another Spectacular September Day

We remain on cruise control Thursday with high pressure dominating and another sunny, dry and spectacular afternoon on the way. Expect highs right around normal, in the low 80s. Good news for the weekend, we have more of the same with a gradual warming trend. We'll stay sunny with highs climbing into the mid 80s Saturday and Sunday, eventually topping out in the upper 80s early next week.
Posted at 3:24 AM, Sep 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-15 03:24:33-04
