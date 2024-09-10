High pressure remains in control Tuesday with plenty of sunshine and highs edging into the mid to upper 80s. Expect more of the same Wednesday with highs closer to 90°. All attention then turns south as the remnant low of Francine slowly works its way up the Mississippi River valley and briefly stalls. It will spread increasing cloud cover our way Thursday and ramp up the chance for rounds of showers, storms and cooler weather into the weekend.
Another Spectacular September Day Tuesday
Unsettled Weather Ramps up this Weekend as Francine Slowly Approaches
High pressure remains in control Tuesday with plenty of sunshine and highs edging into the mid to upper 80s. Expect more of the same Wednesday with highs closer to 90°. All attention then turns south as the remnant low of Francine slowly works its way up the Mississippi River valley and briefly stalls. It will spread increasing cloud cover our way Thursday and ramp up the chance for rounds of showers, storms and cooler weather into the weekend.
