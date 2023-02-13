Another Springy Week

We're in the middle of February, and our weather continues to have a springy look and feel. Record warmth in the 60s and 70s is possible this week with the warmest day being Wednesday. Ironically, it's also the highest record to try and reach.

The winds will also crank up for us as we move through Valentine's Day Tuesday. The wind will be getting gusty Tuesday afternoon and by Tuesday night we'll be seeing gusts 40 mph and more. A Wind Advisory will be in place for at least central Kentucky to around Lake Cumberland Tuesday Night into Wednesday. As we get closer to Tuesday evening, that advisory may be expanded.

After near record warmth in the 70s on Wednesday, a strong cold front will be moving toward the Ohio Valley. Our first chance for storms from this will be Wednesday night with a second round likely on Thursday. The chance exists that these storms could be strong or severe and we're looking at a slight risk for Severe storms on Thursday.

Stay Weather Aware