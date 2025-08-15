Another Summer Heat Wave Inbound this Weekend

Another summer heat wave is brewing this weekend and this could be the hottest so far! We'll kick it off with mostly to partly sunny skies and highs around 90° Friday. Isolated afternoon showers and storms are possible but most won't see much. High pressure clamps down and we'll slowly turn up the heat the rest of the weekend. Highs will climb from the low 90s Saturday to the mid 90s Sunday through Tuesday. Many will challenge or exceed your maximum high for the year so far, Lexington's is 94°. Very muggy air will also drive the heat index to the upper 90s and low triple digits. Stay cool and stay hydrated, this will be another elongated run of well above normal heat. Showers, storms and high closer to normal will develop toward the middle of next week.