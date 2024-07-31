Another Tropical Feeling Day

The tropical air mass is going to hang around for a few more days. It's going to be getting a bit hotter and stay really humid. Highs will be heading back into the low 90s on Wednesday. Scattered thunderstorms will also be possible at just about any point during the day in the muggy air.

The pattern holds through the rest of the week with highs staying in the 90s through Friday. At this point it's looking like Thursday will be the hottest with the lowest rain chances. Heat index values look to be 100 and above each afternoon.

We'll also continue to see rounds of thunderstorms, any of which will contain very heavy rainfall. The rain chances will last into Saturday. Early next week is looking dry and increasingly hot,