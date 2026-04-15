Another Very Warm, Near Record Day

We've reached the middle of the week and it's still feeling like summer! Wednesday will end up mostly sunny, windy and very warm with near record highs in the mid 80s. Expect increasing clouds, highs in the upper 70s and a chance for a few rounds of showers and storms Thursday, in the late morning/afternoon and again later in the evening. We're under a marginal risk for severe storms with gusty, damaging wind the primary threat. We'll take a break Friday with highs back in the low 80s before more widespread showers and storms roll in Saturday afternoon & overnight. A significant cooldown follows early next week.