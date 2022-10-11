Another Warm and Dry Day Tuesday

We have one more spectacular October day on the way before a cold front sparks a round of active weather midweek. Expect highs in the mid to upper 70s Tuesday with plenty of sunshine, spectacular stuff! Wednesday will bring increasing clouds with highs spiking well above normal, in the upper 70s to low 80s thanks to a gusty (20-30 mph) southerly wind. A much-needed round of showers and storms fires up Wednesday afternoon/evening with the best chance for rain overnight. A few strong storms and locally heavy rain will be possible. We'll clear out and cool back down to the 60s Thursday afternoon.