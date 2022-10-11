Another Warm Day But One With Storms Possible

We'll be enjoying warm day Wednesday. However, that warmth will set the stage for the possibilities of strong or even severe storms late in the day and evening. It's a low end risk, in the marginal category, but still strong winds and hail are possible. Stay Weather Aware!

Unfortunately with these storms, they do not look to be heavy rain producers. For a lot of folks, it'll end up being a tenth to a quarter inch of rain. It'll knock the dust down, but won't help with the water deficit we've been accumulating over the last couple of months. By the way, in Lexington we're running about 10% of our normal rain in the last month and it's as low as about 5% of normal around Morehead.

We do have additional rain chances in the coming days. We had rain in the forecast for Sunday from yesterday. Today's modelling runs are trying to accelerate it some into Saturday late day or evening and then ending on Sunday.

We will enjoy the warmth tomorrow with highs heading into the upper 70s. A quick cool down comes in for Thursday and especially Friday. We'll end up with a nice warm up for Saturday before a stronger shot of cold air early next week.