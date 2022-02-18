Another Wild Temperature Ride

There's an old Kentucky weather cliche that if you don't like the weather, just wait a day or two. It's been the case over the last couple of weeks, and it's going to be the case over at least the next week. Today, our temperatures are running 20 to as many as 35 degrees colder than yesterday when we saw highs well into the 60s. This afternoon's highs have been mainly in the low and mid 30s.

LEX 18

Well the cold will still hang around on your Saturday as highs again will be in the 30s, although likely upper 30s, and with nearly full sun in the afternoon, it won't feel quite so bad. But if you don't like the cold, just wait. Even after a bitterly cold start to Sunday in the teens we'll see another one of those phenomenal warm ups during the day as highs will soar into the 50s! We saw it earlier this week, but we could do another 40 degree jump in a day.

After that, we'll stay warm for a couple of days with highs in the 60s with more rain arriving Monday afternoon and lasting through Tuesday. Temperatures will plummet again at the end of next week.

