Another Wintry Mess Possible Tonight

We have another night where travel may be impacted. The emphasis tonight will be earlier than last night as well as farther to the south than last night's icy glaze. A Winter Weather Advisory is up south of I-64 in central Kentucky and the Mountain Parkway in eastern Kentucky.

LEX 18

For the northern part of that advisory, including Lexington, there won't be much stuff overall that falls, but the potential for freezing drizzle and very light snow may make untreated roads and bridges slick and hazardous again.

LEX 18

Further south, a mixture of freezing drizzle, freezing rain, sleet and snow will be more widespread and slightly heavier and may make roads slick. Bridges will be the first to ice up. Overall, accumulations will be light, but still may be impactful.

LEX 18

If you're traveling this evening and tonight, be extra careful once again as icy roads can be hard to see. Allow extra time and slow down to make sure you reach your destination. Ice roads may last into tomorrow morning.

By the way, tomorrow looks much better with sunshine returning and temperatures getting above freezing, heading up toward 40.

