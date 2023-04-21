April Showers Usher in a Much Cooler Weekend

Record highs take a backseat to active and much cooler weather as we head into the weekend. We're in for a mostly cloudy and windy Friday with highs still well above normal, in the mid to upper 70s. We'll also see showers and isolated t-showers on the rise starting later in the afternoon and continuing overnight into Saturday morning as a slow moving cold front pushes east and throws a much needed round of soaking rain our way. Saturday cools down, expect below normal highs around 60° with widespread morning showers giving way to a breezy and partly sunny afternoon with a few showers hanging on. We'll finally dry out Sunday as highs bottom out in the low to mid 50s. A spring cold snap will provide a three morning run with lows in the 30s and frost/freeze potential, early season gardeners beware!

