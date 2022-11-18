Arctic Air Dominates this Weekend

The weekend before Thanksgiving will feel more like the depths of winter than fall. Arctic air stays put with the coldest air of the season blanketing the Commonwealth. Expect highs in the 30s and lows in the mid/upper teens to low 20s through Sunday. Not quite record setting but still about 15° to 20° below normal and frigid. If you're heading out to Kroger Field Saturday, layer up! The sun will shine but a gusty W/SW wind will keep the wind chill in the 20s in the afternoon and single digits overnight into Sunday morning. The cold backs off with highs in the 40s Monday and edging into the 50s midweek. It's still looking like we'll see a rising rain chance closer to Thanksgiving.