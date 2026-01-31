Arctic air lingers through the weekend

Happy Saturday! It will be another cold day across the Commonwealth, as highs will struggle to reach the teens this afternoon. This evening, we will fall back to the single digits with wind chills in the negatives once again. Despite the cold weekend, we will trend warmer during the workweek, with highs finally above freezing by midweek. Chances of snow will be low to start the week, but we could see a wintry mix on Tuesday and into Wednesday. By the end of the workweek, temperatures will be in the 30s, with little chance of us reaching above-average temperatures until the following week.