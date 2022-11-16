Arctic Air November Style

A few folks may be seeing some light snow showers/flurries/graupel (snow pellets) and even sprinkles. For nearly everyone, nothing should accumulate, but a few folks may see up to a dusting.

We've got more cold Arctic air coming into the Bluegrass over the next several days. Our lows will be falling into the 20s to finish the week and into the teens this weekend. It's not record cold, but it's certainly cold enough. Some of the records that we're looking at for lows this weekend are just from a remarkable cold outbreak only a few years ago in 2014. In fact, one of those days, the 18th, also had a record cold high temperature of 22 with an inch of snow. That was an amazing cold blast, but ours is still no slouch heading into the weekend.

LEX 18

Our highs will be running 20 degrees or so below normal all the way through the weekend, where 40 degrees is going to be tough to get. There is relief coming as we head toward the Thanksgiving holiday with highs heading back to about normal, in the 50s.